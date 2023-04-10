Joe Biden Issues a Political Statement After Louisville Murders

By
M Dowling
-
5
625

Joe Biden already tweeted and politicized the deaths of five people murdered in Louisville today.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting.”

“Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will the Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”

The killer, Connor Sturgeon, appears to be a mentally ill Democrat. When will Democrats stop calling murders by the mentally ill ‘gun violence’? Taking guns from innocent people won’t stop this.

The chances of becoming a crime victim in Democrat Louisville are one in 102. It is a murder capital. When will something be done about Democrat city policies that make them so dangerous?

THE STORY

A shooter in Louisville named Connor Sturgeon was possibly fired recently from the bank where the shooting occurred and was probably unstable. He used the pronouns he/him. Other early reports say he was a Democrat who acted in response to the trans murders and bills passed [more on that below].

Another unrelated shooting occurred nearby outside a community college.

Nick Sortor, co-host of the Roundtable Guys, said the killer texted his friend shortly before the rampage and said he felt suicidal and wanted to shoot up the bank.

Sortor reportedly stated that Sturgeon posted ominous messages shortly before the murders.

Democrats are upset that Sturgeon’s use of pronouns was mentioned online. They are attempting to deny it because it makes him look like a Democrat.

Fox News reports five people died; eight others were injured. Reporter Simon Ateba reports at least two police officers were shot at the bank in downtown Louisville,. One officer is in the hospital.

Gov. Beshear had three friends at the bank; two died.

Although Sturgeon’s social media is being quickly erased, he appears to be a Democrat.

Blue check of TRevoices, Scott Newgent, says the murders were tied to trans protests and bills passed.

THE SECOND SHOOTING, WELL, IT’S LOUISVILLE

A second shooting is reported at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) at 8th and Chestnut Streets. Reporter Simon Ateba says the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the shooting was outside, and the suspect(s) left before officers arrived.

One person is dead at the college location, and one is wounded. The suspects are at large.

The incident was unrelated to the shooting that occurred hours earlier at an Old National Bank location in the city, Miller said. In that incident, five people were killed – including the gunman – and eight others were injured.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
4 minutes ago

Is this another drug fueled trans?
Higher chance since a Democrat?

0
Reply
Brent
Brent
10 minutes ago

What is gun violence? Is it alcohol violence when someone gets drunk and beats their kids? Asking for a friend.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Brent
1
Reply
swathdiver
swathdiver
43 minutes ago

Well, it’s libtard violence really. Liberals are the ones who hate and kill and maim mankind with abandon.

2
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
53 minutes ago

It wasn’t Gun Violence. Guns are inanimate objects. It was Government induced Violence. What we see is the fallout from Democrat Lockdowns and Traitor Joe’s Attack on the US Economy. People trip offline when they lose their Jobs and see no hope because Government is destroying the Free Markets and picking Winners and Losers in society. Today Traitor Joe is going out of his way to make Losers the Winners with the Application of Government Tyranny.

As for me, I’m taking my Daughter Skeet Shooting today. It’s good to keep your shotgun shooting proficiency up in times like these. So, how many people could have been saved if there was a good guy with actual shooting skills and a Gun on the scene? GUNS DON’T KILL, Soros Prosecutors who are soft on crime, and Demented Democrats Kill!

By the way, this was a Bank, where were the highly trained Bank Guards? A rent a cop with gun, is not a highly trained Bank Guard. An ex-SEAL or Combat Veteran is what is needed for security, and we have plenty of them without Jobs! Why is that? When it comes to School Security, Every School needs a Major Pain armed with a Regulation 1911 .45 Pistol and an AR-15. According to Biden a 9mm will rip your lungs out.

4
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago
Reply to  GuvGeek

Please edit

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz