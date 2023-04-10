Joe Biden Issues a Political Statement After Louisville Murders

Joe Biden already tweeted and politicized the deaths of five people murdered in Louisville today.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting.”

“Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will the Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”

The killer, Connor Sturgeon, appears to be a mentally ill Democrat. When will Democrats stop calling murders by the mentally ill ‘gun violence’? Taking guns from innocent people won’t stop this.

The chances of becoming a crime victim in Democrat Louisville are one in 102. It is a murder capital. When will something be done about Democrat city policies that make them so dangerous?

THE STORY

A shooter in Louisville named Connor Sturgeon was possibly fired recently from the bank where the shooting occurred and was probably unstable. He used the pronouns he/him. Other early reports say he was a Democrat who acted in response to the trans murders and bills passed [more on that below].

Another unrelated shooting occurred nearby outside a community college.

Nick Sortor, co-host of the Roundtable Guys, said the killer texted his friend shortly before the rampage and said he felt suicidal and wanted to shoot up the bank.

Sortor reportedly stated that Sturgeon posted ominous messages shortly before the murders.

Democrats are upset that Sturgeon’s use of pronouns was mentioned online. They are attempting to deny it because it makes him look like a Democrat.

Do you lack the skills to login to LinkedIn and look yourself or are you just a liar? pic.twitter.com/oW59k8GSHj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2023

Fox News reports five people died; eight others were injured. Reporter Simon Ateba reports at least two police officers were shot at the bank in downtown Louisville,. One officer is in the hospital.

Humphrey says the active shooter was dead upon police arrival. 5 people are dead, 6 transported to the hospital – including an officer with various injuries. No active danger to the public at this time@LMPD will be answering questions at another update at 11:30 @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/HBOf3Mdz3o — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) April 10, 2023

Video from a witness shows a chaotic scene at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. “Active shooter at the bank” an officer screams as multiple gunshots are fired on the background. The details emerging from this are very grim. pic.twitter.com/Ax3Gc5imNg — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

Gov. Beshear had three friends at the bank; two died.

BREAKING: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear chokes up as he describes today’s tragic mass shooting at a bank in Louisville and reveals a personal friend of his was among the victims. "I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," he said holding back tears. The governor… pic.twitter.com/IVf6gT8Bt3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 10, 2023

Although Sturgeon’s social media is being quickly erased, he appears to be a Democrat.

“Another Democrat” is trending because reported Louisville Old National Bank shooter Conor Sturgeon was a lefty, although the regime media will hide it. Check out this posting on his LinkedIn that he liked. Soon to be scrubbed or deleted I’m sure… pic.twitter.com/2YX1iQkfXb — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 10, 2023

Blue check of TRevoices, Scott Newgent, says the murders were tied to trans protests and bills passed.

Connor Sturgeon (he/him), the Kentucky mass shooter, who listed pronouns in his bio. He killed 5 people, & 6 others were injured. He posted about his suicidal intent prior to the shooting. Some rumors say it ties to trans protests & bills passed…more details to come. pic.twitter.com/VjBUfvocxi — Scott Newgent (@NotScottNewgent) April 10, 2023

THE SECOND SHOOTING, WELL, IT’S LOUISVILLE

A second shooting is reported at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) at 8th and Chestnut Streets. Reporter Simon Ateba says the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the shooting was outside, and the suspect(s) left before officers arrived.

One person is dead at the college location, and one is wounded. The suspects are at large.

The incident was unrelated to the shooting that occurred hours earlier at an Old National Bank location in the city, Miller said. In that incident, five people were killed – including the gunman – and eight others were injured.

