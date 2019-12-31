Joe Biden riffs about how we don’t need coal miners

Everyone must remember Hillary in 2016 explaining that coal miners would all be out of work under her leadership. It didn’t go well, so, Joe Biden repeated the error. Don’t ask us why.

In a weekend campaign riff, Biden claimed Obama put him in charge of judging the “jobs of the future” and suggested re-training miners as coders.

“Anybody who can go down 3000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well.”

Uh, how is that? What is the connection, oh, wait, coal and code sort of rhyme?

He returned to the idea, so it wasn’t a mistake. He said, “Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!”

Basically, he is saying, who needs coal miners — no one.

In addition, he took credit for saving Detroit during their bankruptcy. We followed that closely and never once heard his name mentioned. The solution was a $300 million dollar bailout which any fool could do.

