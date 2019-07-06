Joe Biden Says Trump’s Like the Bully He “Smacked in the Mouth”

President Trump described presidential contender Joe Biden in the wake of Joe’s poor debate performance and recent flop of an interview on CNN.

The President called him a “reclamation project,” adding, “Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement, and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!”

For his part, Joe Biden said he is collecting dirt on his primary opponents and suggested he wants to smack President Trump in the mouth or something. He called Trump a bully after threatening to hit him, and said he will restore integrity to the White House and have people look up to him and say “I want to be like that man or woman.”

Weird Joe sounds like he’s on something in the clip below. CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Biden if nothing worries him about the debate with Trump, and he said, of course, “it worries me in the sense I’m looking forward to it, man. Walk behind me in a debate.”

Huh?

His poll numbers are down and he’s tied with the ‘female Obama’ Kamala Harris, who is famous as Willie Brown’s former mistress.

Joe Biden says he’s looking forward to a chance to “slap @realDonaldTrump in the mouth” during a presidential debate. “You walk behind me in a debate, come here, man. You know me too well. The idea I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump? He’s the bully that I knew my whole life.” pic.twitter.com/QaDVHlSM50 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 5, 2019

The President said he’s not a bully in response to Biden’s comment.