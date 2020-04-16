Joe Biden says we’re’ honorable’ people who would pull ‘Egyptians’ out of burning cars

Senile Joe has another banner day of forgetting and making little to no sense. It doesn’t really matter to Democrats, he is only a placeholder for the vice-presidential choice who will likely be a female Marxist. Barack Obama will pull the strings and it will be like he never left, only he will come back much further left than he was before.

“We should not send you back to work until it’s safe to send you back to work. This is a false choice. The way you revive the economy is you defeat the disease,” Joe said today during his daily ‘briefing.’

Does that mean we wait until there is no sign of the disease so we can all go back to a third world America? No one knows what he means — ever.

He wants protesters off the lawn but has no problem with left-wing protesters dressed in pussy hats and vagina costumes. He will do whatever the hard-left tells him to do. As a figurehead, which is all he is capable of being, he will follow the Marxists.

Joe Biden to Michigan protesters: Get off the lawn! 1. It’s funny that Biden is the old guy yelling at people to get off the lawn. 2. It’s scary to hear the presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden attack people for exercising their First Amendment right to protest & assemble. pic.twitter.com/byoaAL6l0i — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 15, 2020

AMERICANS EVEN CARE ABOUT EGYPTIANS

Huh, what? Egyptians? Mexicans? Huh?

.@JoeBiden: Americans are “honorable,” “I don’t hear anyone saying, ‘I’m not going to serve so and so because they’re of Mexican descent, or they’re Egyptian,’ or ‘I’m not going to deal with taking someone out of a burning automobile because of their color or their race …” pic.twitter.com/ZJcS2VpFS1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 15, 2020

HE MAKES NO SENSE

Senile Joe can’t even speak and his wife sits there pretending he’s making sense.

This is so painful to watch. https://t.co/NRhkUcvQV5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020



Isn’t this compelling, makes you tear right up…

LMAO WOW JOE https://t.co/jdwTSbRM66 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 16, 2020

Here he is reading from the teleprompter:

In a totally unscripted virtual town hall, Joe Biden appears to “quote” a scripthttps://t.co/V54P3hlvS8 pic.twitter.com/STzrYxSUH4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2020

Two days after Trump announced the ‘Opening our Country’ council, Joe Biden says we need a council to open our country.

Two days after President Trump announced the “Opening our Country” council, Joe Biden says we need a council to open our countryhttps://t.co/HIduDhjohZ pic.twitter.com/4I8hsjRhy7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2020