Joe Biden says we’re’ honorable’ people who would pull ‘Egyptians’ out of burning cars

Senile Joe has another banner day of forgetting and making little to no sense. It doesn’t really matter to Democrats, he is only a placeholder for the vice-presidential choice who will likely be a female Marxist. Barack Obama will pull the strings and it will be like he never left, only he will come back much further left than he was before.

“We should not send you back to work until it’s safe to send you back to work. This is a false choice. The way you revive the economy is you defeat the disease,” Joe said today during his daily ‘briefing.’

Does that mean we wait until there is no sign of the disease so we can all go back to a third world America? No one knows what he means — ever.

He wants protesters off the lawn but has no problem with left-wing protesters dressed in pussy hats and vagina costumes. He will do whatever the hard-left tells him to do. As a figurehead, which is all he is capable of being, he will follow the Marxists.

AMERICANS EVEN CARE ABOUT EGYPTIANS

Huh, what? Egyptians? Mexicans? Huh?

HE MAKES NO SENSE

Senile Joe can’t even speak and his wife sits there pretending he’s making sense.


Isn’t this compelling, makes you tear right up…

 

Here he is reading from the teleprompter:

Two days after Trump announced the ‘Opening our Country’ council, Joe Biden says we need a council to open our country.

