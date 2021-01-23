Jen Psaki won’t answer questions on communist-anarchist riots

No one bothered to ask the new press secretary why our Guardsmen were forced to sleep on a cold parking garage floor. In fact, there were a lot of questions not asked. One good question was asked about the violence out West, but she just didn’t bother to answer.

Jen Psaki won’t even say the name ‘Antifa’ or ‘Black Lives Matter.’ They are their peeps, after all. And Antifa is just an ‘idea’ as Biden said.

A reporter asked Jen Psaki if the president has any comment about the ongoing violence in Oregon and Washington state.

She gave a vague, circuitous non-answer the media accepted:

“Well, certainly, we had our team on the ground, our national security team, even before 12:01, early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country and any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks, um, I haven’t spoken with him specifically about those events but it is something our national security team, Liz Sherwood-Randall, is closely monitoring, of course, and, but if we have an additional update I’m happy to provide it to you.”

As you know Kamala Harris has encouraged donations to the fund that bails Antifa and BLM rioting commies out of jail. In addition, more than a dozen Biden campaign staffers posted about their donations to Minnesota Freedom Fund to pay the bail or violent communists and anarchists rioting in Minnesota.

