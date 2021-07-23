Joe Biden was on the Judiciary Committee 150 years ago.

















No wonder he struggles for words, the man is ancient. Joe Biden said he was the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee 150 years ago. We’re talking the 1870s, come on man, he’s doing great for his age. It’s no joke. I’m not joking. I mean it.

We can circle back to that later.

So, he worked with Ulysses S. Grant? That’s the year the KKK Act was passed. I wonder if Biden was leading that — not the act, the Klan.

Watch:

NOW – Biden says he was on the Judiciary Committee “150 years ago”pic.twitter.com/YUSlWjAAKO — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 22, 2021

Joe Bananas once said he got to the Senate 180 years ago [under Van Buren, Harrison, and Tyler?] and said he was around when the talking filibuster was eliminated in 1917. Wilson was president in 1917.

Biden Bananas is the only living president to hold important positions under these presidents.

He famously needs a teleprompter or earpiece to say much of anything. Biden’s a wind-up doll.

Here he is losing the line:

Here he is reading “end of quote.”

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

