This could make you cry, the 1-6 detainees singing from their cells

















Listen to the January 6th prisoners sing the National Anthem from their prison cells. They are held without due process or bail. This is the worst attack on civil liberties I have ever witnessed.

How many prisoners are there – it sounds like a lot of people? We know only a small number rioted or vandalized. Why are trespassers being held?

Since when don’t Americans get bail while preferred groups get out of prison without bail and have their records expunged for far worse crimes? Since when don’t Americans get due process and have to face biased DC swamp judges?

Thank a Democrat, the party of the neo-fascists.

Listen:

BREAKING: Jan6 detainees sing the national anthem from their prison cells. 🇺🇸 😢 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sQttzrMMJD — Vance James (@APUconservative) July 20, 2021

