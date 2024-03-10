Joe Biden Will Not Disrespect Laken Riley’s Killer

During the State of the Union speech this week, Biden called Laken Riley’s killer an illegal and referred to the broader numbers of illegal aliens as illegals. Laken is the nursing student slaughtered by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal, as she went for a run on the UGA campus.

When he was asked about it during an interview, he said he should have called them “undocumented.”

“I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country,” he falsely stated.

He didn’t apologize for calling Laken “Lincoln Riley,” but he was going to treat her killer with respect.

Biden said he’s different from Trump and won’t call these alien criminals “illegals” or “vermin.”

He treats half the nation – Republicans including their candidate, Donald Trump, and all Trump supporters – like dirt, but he will treat illegals with respect.

Biden’s vermin comment was referencing a comment Donald Trump made during a rally. Trump told a New Hampshire crowd, “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.”

NPR falsely claimed it was “authoritarian” language that “Adolf Hitler” would use. NPR is confused. Marxists, communists, and fascists are the authoritarians. Wanting to root them out, expose and disempower them, is not bad.

BREAKING: Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's kiIIer an "illegal" "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country."

