Joe Biden’s Coming for Your Water Heaters, Peasants

Joe Biden is attacking yet another household appliance, at least the less expensive kind for now. He’s putting heavy regulations on water heaters, which take effect by 2029.

The Department of Energy estimates the rule’s efficiency standards would save consumers $198 billion over 30 years and result in an emission reduction of 501 million metric tons.

The savings is completely made up, of course, to convince us to go along with it.

“This proposal reinforces the trajectory of consumer savings that forms the key pillar of Bidenomics and builds on the unprecedented actions already taken by this Administration to lower energy costs for working families across the nation,” United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a press release .

Republicans are trying to save our gas stoves and now water heaters with laws, but Democrats have the power.

The climate crisis is a fabrication.

A group forming in The Netherlands called Climate Intelligence, or Clintel published a statement, signed by 1,100 scientists and policy experts from around the world, that argues “There Is No Climate Emergency.”

The Summary via PowerlineBlog, August 2022:

Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming. At the same time, politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.

Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming

The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we are now experiencing a period of warming.

Warming is far slower than predicted

The world has warmed significantly less than predicted by IPCC on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing. The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.

Climate policy relies on inadequate models

Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools. They do not only exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases; they also ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial. CO2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. More CO2 is favorable for nature, greening our planet. Additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also profitable for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.

Global warming has not increased natural disasters

There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts, and suchlike natural disasters or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO2 mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly.

Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities

There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. Go for adaptation instead of mitigation; adaptation works whatever the causes are.

OUR ADVICE TO THE EUROPEAN LEADERS IS THAT SCIENCE SHOULD STRIVE FOR A SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE CLIMATE SYSTEM, WHILE POLITICS SHOULD FOCUS ON MINIMIZING POTENTIAL CLIMATE DAMAGE BY PRIORITIZING ADAPTATION STRATEGIES BASED ON PROVEN AND AFFORDABLE TECHNOLOGIES.

GRANHOLM SINGING ABOUT THE END OF GASOLINE

Sec. Granholm is one of the wealthy elite globalists trying to destroy fossil fuels. That’s her only qualification for serving as Secretary of Energy.

