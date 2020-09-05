Joe Biden’s programming needs some work

Joe Biden is programmed but it doesn’t always work. Case in point, he kept reading, including the phrase, “end of quote.” That was after he lied about trump planning to kill social security.

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

If it’s not in writing, it’s not coming from him:

Joe Biden asks staff to call on reporters because he doesn’t “have his list” pic.twitter.com/c6m1zIM2V0 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 4, 2020

It looks like slow Joe had an intravenous recently. Perhaps he was infused with something. Nothing to worry about. It’s probably just a charging port.

Watch:

Retweet the heck out of it! Remember Hillary’s medical mishap!!! — Stewardess Jeannine Q (@Q_Stewardess) September 3, 2020