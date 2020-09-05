Ric Grennell to reporters: “People aren’t listening to you…It’s really a crisis in journalism”

On Friday, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo signed an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries. In addition, Kosovo recognized Israel and Serbia moving its embassy to Jerusalem. Kosovo is the second Muslim country in two weeks to announce progress in relations with Israel.

This is historic and the agreement was signed in the White House Oval Office:

President @realDonaldTrump just announced a historic breakthrough between Serbia and Kosovo! pic.twitter.com/ePVbnAHvMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 4, 2020

Later, Ric Grenell, who worked on the agreement, attended a presser with the so-called reporters who appear to know nothing.

Ambassador Grenell put them in their place.

“I’m here to talk about Kosovo and Serbia. I don’t know if you can find it on a map. You guys don’t understand what’s happening outside of Washington DC.”

“People aren’t listening to you anymore. It’s really a crisis in journalism. And I think it’s because people are too young to understand the issues like Kosovo and Serbia. How about a substantive question?”

Sadly, he’s correct. They either don’t know or don’t care enough to ask questions about anything but OrangeManBad. Unfortunately, they probably don’t know enough to be ashamed or to improve.

One reporter said he didn’t think anyone was there to get a lecture on Kosovo and Serbia. Now, there is someone who doesn’t get it.

Watch:

.@RichardGrenell brings the 🔥🔥: “This is atrocious… You might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say, ‘This is a big deal…’ I am astounded about what happens in DC & especially [in the White House Briefing.]” pic.twitter.com/GP3injzowY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2020

Another day everyone thought would be impossible! Congratulations to @predsednikrs Vucic of Serbia and PM @Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo on committing to #EconomicNormalization! This is a major step forward… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Ben Shapiro is not a Trump fan and look at what he is saying:

But at least Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize for being alive. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 4, 2020