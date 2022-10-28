Chief Twit Elon Musk Closes the Deal & the Firings Have Begun

Elon Musk is now officially Twitter’s new owner. The deal is formally closed, according to Business Insider. As soon as the deal closed, he fired the top brass.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left the company, leaving Elon Musk in charge of Twitter.

Elon Musk has fired Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust & safety, who made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump.

He’s getting rid of the anti-free speech leadership.

Mr. Musk explained that he bought Twitter to give people a public square where open dialogue is allowed. He noted that traditional media cedes to the most extreme voices in a relentless pursuit of clicks.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Remember the leaked audio:

