Joe Manchin Might Run for President

Joe Manchin – who had to pull out of the West Virginia race for Senate because of his low polling numbers – is probably going to run for president. He feels Joe Biden has gone too far left, and he’s afraid Donald Trump will win the presidency.

Joe Manchin is pretty far left. He believes in rather extreme gun control, fairly extreme spending, and extreme climate change. For years he’s pretended to be a moderate, yet he’s voted for 85% of the extreme agenda. He loves to spend (Inflation Reduction Act).

He only supports fossil fuels to get reelected, in my personal opinion.

West Virginians are on to him now. I don’t know how he imagines himself taking votes from Donald Trump, but he might. Out of desperation, people might vote for him over Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

His is NOT moderate.

He’s 85% as bad as Biden (check his voting record, not his blather), and he’ll do everything the Democrat party wants. The progressive left has taken over the party and is ruining this country.

There are plenty of things I don’t like about Donald Trump, but what matters to me is that the person who gets in turns us away from Marxism. By that, I mean the Marxism of constant wars, unsustainable spending, identity politics, cancel culture and pronoun ideology.

