Landmark! 230 does NOT protect FB from criminal activity on their platform



















In a landmark ruling, three victims of child sex trafficking sued Facebook in Texas for allowing reciters to operate on their platform. Facebook argued that Section 230 gave them immunity. Unfortunately for Mark Zuckerberg, the Texas Supreme Court ruled 230 does not protect them.

This is a big deal.

Unfortunately for Zuckerberg, the court didn’t take into account that he’s busy getting Trump supporters off Facebook to deal with child sex traffickers.

The court ruled that Facebook failed to protect against teen sex trafficking. It paves the way for tech companies to be held liable when they’re used for criminal activity.

Facebook is not a “lawless no-man’s-land.” It CAN be held liable for the conduct of traffickers who use its technology to recruit and prey on children and victims.

The majority wrote, “We do not understand section 230 to ‘create a lawless no-man’s-land on the Internet’ in which states are powerless to impose liability on websites that knowingly or intentionally participate in the evil of online human trafficking.”

The statistics are shocking: 95% of the 65 million child sexual abuse material reported to NCMEC in 2020 came from Facebook. Over half of the online recruitment in active sex trafficking cases last year occurred on Facebook.

Meanwhile, they shut down Parler. The rioters of January 6th were mostly on Facebook. Now they need to go after Twitter and Amazon.



Zuckerberg too busy spending millions on election operations to clean up child porn and sex trafficking on his website https://t.co/ZOx95kTMdz — Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 26, 2021

Horrible day for Facebook. Amazing day for survivors. Sending my love and support to the three brave Jane Does tonight. pic.twitter.com/wC7irfY1pu — Eliza (@elizableu) June 26, 2021

