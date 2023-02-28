Joe’s Brother Jim Implored a Qatar Prince to Do Business with Him for His Connections

According to the DailyMail online, Joe’s younger brother Jim Biden wrote a letter in August 2017 to a Qatari prince who oversees the Arab nation’s $170 billion Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) investment fund.

Jim Biden highlighted his family connections and asked to meet with the prince.

The August 2017 letter to a member of the Qatari royal family was found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

The letter was addressed to Khaled Sultan Al Rabban, then director of the CEO’s office at the Qatar Investment Authority. In the letter, Jim groveled and lobbied. He wanted to assist His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani’s vision to promote the business interests of Qatar.

“My family could provide a wealth of business opportunities at the highest levels,” Jim Biden wrote.

AUGUST 1, 2017, LETTER

Dear Mr. Khaled Sultan Al Rabban: Thank you for the communication with my friend and associate Dr. Amer Rustom regarding the recent visit of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani to the United States and his vision to promote the business interests of the nation of Qatar.

I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration. My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency. We are not, however, lobbyists and do not operate in that arena. Our relationships are deep and wide and have lasted through many years and many administrations. We are not particularly close to this administration [Trump] and have a different vision. This administration is beleaguered by major issues that are not soon to be resolved. In the meantime, we continue to forge ahead in forward thinking endeavors that create real value both here in the United States and abroad.

Our primary interest is and always has been to advance the interests of the United States through productive collaborations with partners home and abroad. If this is in keeping with the vision of His Excellency, on behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here. I recommend Dr. Rustom arrange a conference call to discuss the way moving forward and perhaps a face to face meeting in New York or Qatar with you and His Excellency. Please contact Dr. Rustom at at your earliest convenience.

Best regards,

James B. Biden, Sr.

THE BLATANT CORRUPTION

According to the Mail, Jim boasted about being hired to negotiate a $140 million settlement with Saudi Arabia “because of his position and relationship” with then-Vice President Joe. Hunter was interested in doing business with Qatar for years, and in May 2014, he took a trip to Qatar while his father was Vice President. Jim seems to have taken over where Hunter left off.

He made sure to state they are not lobbyists and the family is “deep and wide,” lasting for many years through generations of presidents.

This is a fifty year business trading off the family name.

These people are pathetic.

Related