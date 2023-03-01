McCarthy Isn’t Letting Tucker’s Staff Copy or Photograph J6 Videos

Speaker McCarthy let Tucker Carlson’s staff view the 41,000 hours of police videos of the January 6 riot and rally. However, the staff can’t copy or photograph anything. They can request copies of some clips. According to CBS News, that’s the agreement with Speaker McCarthy.

The public will never see all of the 41,000 hours of video. Only the elite get to look at them.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, who chairs a subcommittee of the House Committee on Administration, told CBS News that a screening station was set up for the Fox News team to view videos from the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The staffers were not allowed to record or remove any of the videos from the screening area, he said.

The Fox News team “may request any particular clips they may need, then we’ll make sure there’s nothing sensitive or classified, including escape routes,” Loudermilk said. “We don’t want al Qaeda to know certain things.”

Other media outlets will see what Tucker is seeing now – eventually.

McCarthy later told reporters that he “want[ed] to make sure we don’t play politics” with the footage’s release and ensure that “everyone’s able to get it.”

The Speaker confirmed he intends to release all the footage publicly “as soon as possible.” By all the footage, he means that which he okayed for release and the clips Tucker’s staff request.

McCarthy said the January 6 defendants already have access to the videos.

NO OBJECTIONS RAISED

House Republicans didn’t object to the deal.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said that any videos that are eventually released are “obviously going to be scrutinized to make sure that you’re not exposing sensitive information.”

That seems odd since the Capitol layout is readily available.

Democrats are angry, claiming alleged sensitive security footage was shared.

In a letter to colleagues last week, House Minority Leader, Marxist Hakeem Jeffries wrote that “[e]xtreme MAGA Republicans in the House have provided tens of thousands of hours of sensitive Capitol security footage to a FOX News personality who regularly peddles in conspiracy theories and Pro-Putin rhetoric.”

The lamestream media was upset that an “ideological” TV show had access to the videos as if they were not ideologues.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 witch hunt panel had access to every clip and was able to cherry-pick the clips they wanted, photograph them, and string them together to fit their narrative.

Related