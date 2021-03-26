Joe’s cheat sheets had photos of reporters to call on circled and numbered









New photos reveal several cheat sheets used by President Joe Biden during his Thursday press conference. One had the headshots and names of reporters he was directed to call on.

The president also used notes to assist with facts about U.S. infrastructure. As Bill O’Reilly said, he doesn’t know what he’s saying or talking about.

The press pool at Thursday’s briefing, the first one held by Biden since taking office 65 days ago, was limited to 25 reporters.

Biden only took questions from a list of journalists whose names and outlets he read from a cue card. A photo of the card shows circled numbers around select reporters.

He never called on any conservative journalists, including Peter Doocy of Fox News.

In the early stages of the 62 minutes presser, in which Biden fielded 10 questions, the president appeared to repeatedly lose his train of thought, forgetting questions and asking reporters if they wanted him to give detailed answers.

Many of his responses were aided by notes he kept inside a three-ring binder.

Joe Biden had a cheat sheet of all the reporters with numbered circles by the ones he was supposed to call on.#Scripted pic.twitter.com/7jyhJgaH2n — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 25, 2021

He’s older than we thought:

BIDEN: “With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to a position with the filibuster that existed when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago." pic.twitter.com/UbNpOpVCWF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2021

Bill O’Reilly grades Joe:

