Pelosi says she can seat or unseat any member of Congress [voters be damned]









Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks won her seat in Iowa by only six votes. On that basis, the House is considering unseating her. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported she won by 6 votes despite a recount in Clinton County. The vote was certified, making Miller-Meeks the official winner.

Marie Antoinette Pelosi argued that she’s not obligated to seat a certified election winner. She rationalized the situation by claiming if she wanted to be unfair she wouldn’t have seated the Representative from Iowa because that was her right on opening day. She claimed she could have just said, you’re not seated, and that would have been her right as Speaker to do.

Okay then.

Queen Pelosi no longer sees any need to consider the voters, not that she ever did. However, now she has dropped all pretense.

Pelosi says it is her right to seat and unseat any Member of Congress she wants pic.twitter.com/1Yoa92KpP3 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 25, 2021

