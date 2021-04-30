Shocking DoJ assault in the case of Rudy Giuliani









Rudy Giuliani is accused of violating FARA and he swears he never violated the law. If true, the raid on Giuliani’s home was a fishing expedition.

Meanwhile, Hunter definitely violated FARA but the DoJ doesn’t care about that.

The FBI actually got a warrant for his Cloud data while he was representing the President of the United States. Giuliani says they did not have cause to spy on him while he was representing the President.

This is really shocking:

A former prosecutor says it seems like a fishing expedition:

