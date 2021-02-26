Joe’s in “real significant trouble,” Kamala’s to the left of Marx, fight like MLK









Biden’s “in real significant trouble…listen to me…and everyone knows about it…everyone around him knows,” former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino told Sean Hannity.

Is that a surprise?

Joe Biden has been a liar and a self-promoting political hack all of his life. He cozied up to segregationists to get ahead and then let the wind take him to all the places he has gone politically. Selling himself as a moderate, he is now a burgeoning fascist dictator.

Behind the scenes, Valerie Jarrett is at work, a conduit from Barack Obama in his exercise room to the White House machinery. Waiting in the wings is Obama’s preferred candidate, Kamala Harris. The candidate who polled at 0% was brilliantly and strategically placed to take over when Joe bows out. That will likely be soon. He’s a placeholder, barely aware of his position. That’s not to be cruel. It’s just a fact.

Kamala is a communist.

The good news is it is not over. If people wake up to what is going on, it can be stopped. Donald Trump’s agenda is the one that can broaden the appeal of the new freedom party, the Republican party. Outlets are popping up to counteract the Stalinists. Let’s fight for our freedom in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. or Gandhi.

Watch:

