NV vote totals altered overnight, votes disappeared & reappeared

“In the dead of night votes disappear and votes reappear without explanation,” Binnall says.

This evidence was presented yesterday at the end of the day.

A Trump campaign witness in the Nevada fraud case alleged that the memory disks used to store vote totals from election machines during the early vote period had the vote tallies inexplicably changed overnight. This was noted during a presentation at an evidentiary hearing in Carson City on Dec. 3.

According to Jesse Binnall, who presented the evidence on behalf of the Trump campaign, and the witness, whose name is shielded by a protective order, vote tallies were changed overnight.

He said that the vote tallies were collected from the machine at the end of every voting day and stored on Universal Serial Bus (USB) drives overnight.

“What they would do is they would log these disks in and out. Good practice. And the disks had a serial number on them. And numerous times that disk would be logged out with one vote total on it and logged back in the next morning during the early vote period with a different number on it. Sometimes more, sometimes less,” Binnall said.

“What that means is that literally in the dead of night, votes were appearing, and books are disappearing on these machines.”

Binnall said that the USB drives were not encrypted and the voting machines were not password protected. “And they were hooked up with laptops, then where the laptops themselves could have been compromised,” he added.

