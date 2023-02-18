John Fetterman’s Condition Is Worse Than Thought, But His Aide Says He’s Up to the Job

John Fetterman, who has had little time to recover from his near-fatal stroke, might never recover more than he has. He also has a history of depression and checked himself into Walter Reed to deal with his clinical depression. He is in a challenging position, and his condition is worse than anyone expected. It even surprised Mr. Fetterman himself.

Anyone would be depressed, but he also has a history of depression, worsening his prognosis.

An aide said that after his extended hospital stay, the depression and post-stroke condition won’t compromise his ability to do the job going forward.

A senior aide tells me both the staff and Fetterman himself were taken by surprise by the severe onset of depression. The aide also says this hasn’t compromised his ability to do the job going forward, and he will be back to work once he has taken care of his mental health. — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) February 17, 2023

Reporter Dasha Burns is the NBC reporter who reported about John Fetterman’s poor condition before the election. She was then subjected to outrageous cancel culture abuse.

A senior aide told Ms. Burns that, at times, he couldn’t tell if Mr. Fetterman was not hearing him or was crippled by depression and social anxiety.

A senior aide says it’s been difficult to distinguish the stroke from the depression – saying it’s hard to tell at times if Fetterman is “not hearing you, or is he sort of crippled by his depression and social anxiety.” — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) February 17, 2023

Democrats pushed him to campaign, knowing the strain it would put on him. It’s unconscionable, but these are the same people who think it is okay having Joe Biden in the Oval office. Biden’s busy destroying the world and thinks he’s doing a great job.

Mr. Fetterman would likely be better off resigning. He’s wealthy and doesn’t need the job. His wife should try to get him to give it up. He could spend time with his children and recover.

It’s hard to see how this gets better for him while serving in that position. He’s only been in office briefly, and it’s a six-year term.

