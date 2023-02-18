What is this? It fell from the sky over Billings!

What’s this? Something fell out of the sky over Billings, Montana yesterday. It looks similar to whatever a lady spotted over her house last week. Some people say it’s a flame.
To me, it looks like a damaged Huffy bag. Any F-22s around shooting missiles?
When I was learning to fly a plane, I discovered there were all sorts of things flying around up there. People send a lot of things up they aren’t allowed to send. Ever see an ultralight?
Living in Billings, Montana is getting very interesting. Don’t know what the hell this is? @SteveDaines @SenatorTester @elonmusk @FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/NIun0RLCCa
— Bignox74 (@ChaseRaynock) February 17, 2023
BREAKING; Commercial aircraft on approach to Billings-Logan Int’l Airport (MT) have been diverted due to an ongoing "NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION".
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023
JUST IN: Billings-Logan International Airport and Havre City Airport have been reopened to incoming and outgoing Commercial Aircraft.
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023
Just when I thought I was out. They pull me back in. #UAP #Billings https://t.co/Q4jYUWPAVf
— Phil Worthey (@PhilWorthey) February 17, 2023
Looks somewhat similar.
🇺🇸👀 – Can anyone identify what this is?
It was filmed over #Billings, #Montana.
Two weeks ago, a woman from Billings, Montana, captured a video that appears to be very similar. pic.twitter.com/q7P3rsOzwN
— The informant (@theinformantofc) February 17, 2023
#3 Two weeks ago, a woman from Billings, Montana, captured a video that appears to be very similar. pic.twitter.com/GRXb95qikq
— kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 17, 2023