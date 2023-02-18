What is this? It fell from the sky over Billings!

By
M Dowling
-
0
186

What’s this? Something fell out of the sky over Billings, Montana yesterday. It looks similar to whatever a lady spotted over her house last week. Some people say it’s a flame.

To me, it looks like a damaged Huffy bag. Any F-22s around shooting missiles?

When I was learning to fly a plane, I discovered there were all sorts of things flying around up there. People send a lot of things up they aren’t allowed to send. Ever see an ultralight?

Looks somewhat similar.


