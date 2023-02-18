What is this? It fell from the sky over Billings!

What’s this? Something fell out of the sky over Billings, Montana yesterday. It looks similar to whatever a lady spotted over her house last week. Some people say it’s a flame.

To me, it looks like a damaged Huffy bag. Any F-22s around shooting missiles?

When I was learning to fly a plane, I discovered there were all sorts of things flying around up there. People send a lot of things up they aren’t allowed to send. Ever see an ultralight?

BREAKING; Commercial aircraft on approach to Billings-Logan Int’l Airport (MT) have been diverted due to an ongoing "NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION". — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023

JUST IN: Billings-Logan International Airport and Havre City Airport have been reopened to incoming and outgoing Commercial Aircraft. — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023

Just when I thought I was out. They pull me back in. #UAP #Billings https://t.co/Q4jYUWPAVf — Phil Worthey (@PhilWorthey) February 17, 2023

Looks somewhat similar.

🇺🇸👀 – Can anyone identify what this is? It was filmed over #Billings, #Montana. Two weeks ago, a woman from Billings, Montana, captured a video that appears to be very similar. pic.twitter.com/q7P3rsOzwN — The informant (@theinformantofc) February 17, 2023

#3 Two weeks ago, a woman from Billings, Montana, captured a video that appears to be very similar. pic.twitter.com/GRXb95qikq — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 17, 2023

Related