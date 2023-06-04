John Kerry Signs Global Pact to Crush US Farmers

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration signed a global agreement with twelve other nations, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Spain, to crack down on farming to “save the planet” from “climate change.”

If it’s like the plan implemented throughout the Western World, it will crush American farmers.

As the World Bank warns of famines, they plan to restrict farmers over methane gas emissions. The UN and World Economic Forum also warn of famines.

It’s the famine they seem sure to cause if we abide by these agreements.

Biden’s “climate czar,” John Kerry, represented America in the pledge and said in May:

“We can’t get to net zero; we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution,” Kerry, Biden’s climate czar, said at the AIM for Climate summit in Washington.

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” Kerry asserted.

“With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

Kerry said rising global temperatures have severe implications for malnutrition and food security worldwide.

Meanwhile, they’re busy doing whatever it takes to cause a famine. Expect inflation and high food prices. We’ll soon become The Netherlands.

Is there anything left that the Progressives can’t ruin?

If you wonder who is causing this, it’s the globalists in the World Economic Forum, World Bank, UN, and all the other active globalists. It includes The Global Methane Hub, Climate & Clean Air Coalition, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Inter-American Development Bank. The same thing is happening in Ireland, Brazil, The Netherlands, England, et cetera.

