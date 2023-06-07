Report: Mark Meadows Flips, DOJ Ready to Charge Trump with Obstruction & Espionage

Even as Joe Biden appears to have committed treason, all that matters to the dirty cops in the DOJ is Donald Trump and J6. According to multiple reports, including The Independent UK, Jack Smith is ready to charge Donald Trump with obstruction under The Espionage Act. Mark Meadows has allegedly flipped, giving Jack Smith his case.

Sen. Cruz said earlier this week that the DOJ would charge Donald Trump for obstructing their probe of confidential files he held, although having the files was not a crime and their investigation of it was unwarranted. They won’t charge him for having the files, or they would have to charge Joe Biden.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “This AG Merrick Garland, is the most partisan, is the most political AG in our nation’s history. He has corrupted the DOJ, he has corrupted the FBI, he has corrupted the machinery of the Govt. and they are perfectly willing to use it. It’s effectively an arm of… pic.twitter.com/saVQb5GBQC — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 6, 2023

Reports say Mark Meadows has pled guilty to lesser charges in exchange for immunity.

The Department of Justice is preparing to ask a Washington, DC grand jury to indict former president Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice as soon as Thursday, adding further weight to the legal baggage facing Mr. Trump as he campaigns for his party’s nomination in next year’s presidential election.

They will claim Mr. Trump violated a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793. It prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defense.”

Using Section 793, which does not refer to classified information, is considered a strategic decision by prosecutors. Allegedly, they want to short-circuit Mr. Trump’s ability to claim that he used his authority as president to declassify documents he removed from the White House. The real reason is they don’t want to charge Joe Biden.

That section of US criminal law is written in a way that could encompass Mr. Trump’s conduct even if he was authorized to possess the information as president.

This could happen as soon as Thursday. That is the day James Comer will move on contempt charges for Christopher Wray in the Biden treason-bribery allegation. However, most reports say it will likely come next week because he has to impanel a grand jury in Florida.

Donald Trump faces ten years in prison.

This is a bogus charge, and it’s timed to distract from the allegations against Joe Biden.

Julie Kelly believes DOJ will indict Trump in two separate cases — classified documents case and J6.pic.twitter.com/yjkZeYHWyi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 7, 2023

