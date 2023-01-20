The Other Side of Watergate, Dispatching a President and His VP

During Tucker’s show last night, he talked about the Nixon controversy Roger Stone wrote about last week.

Now that we have seen how the underbelly of the DC swamp functions, it bears revisiting Watergate, a greatly exaggerated event. The problem for Richard Nixon was that he tried to cover up the involvement of his closest advisors in the burglary of a Democrat national campaign headquarters. Richard Nixon had no part in the break-in but was famously very loyal.

Tucker’s one questionable comment in the clip below was about the CIA’s involvement in the John Kennedy assassination. He insinuates the CIA killed JFK, and we don’t know that as a fact. All these years after JFK’s death, we still don’t have 3% to 5% of the Warren Commission documents. If we could see them, it might clear up exactly what the CIA was doing that day.

Richard Nixon used to say that elements in the government were undermining our democratic system. The media called him paranoid, and labeled him ‘Tricky Dick.’

Tucker addressed Watergate and the investigative reporters at The Washington Post, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, partisan leftists, who blew the story up.

We found out after the fact that four of the five Watergate burglars worked for the CIA. Many also don’t know that Bob Woodward was not a journalist. He came directly from the top secret areas of government. As a naval officer with top secret clearance, he worked closely with the intelligence agencies.

Before Richard Nixon was dispatched over Watergate, his Vice President Spiro Agnew was indicted for tax evasion, a case that was over once he resigned. That cleared the way for the unelected Gerald Ford, a good government servant, to become vice president and then president without one vote cast on his behalf.

This will be labeled a conspiracy theory, but there are facts to back it up in the two cases against the then-President and Vice President.

It’s an interesting story:

