Johns Hopkins Study Will Force TV Doctors & Biden to Look at Natural Immunity

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Dr. Markary announced that his Johns Hopkins team is leading a long-term study of natural immunity because the NIH and CDC are not doing it. They have $50 billion and 30,000 employees and yet can’t seem to conduct one of the most important studies we need to be done to inform the public.

“As people continue to ask if natural immunity is durable, public health officials continue to say “we don’t know”. Well, study it! Our health agencies continue to fail us time and time again. In the next several weeks, we’ll find out the results of our Hopkins study,” Dr. Markary wrote on Twitter.

As Yossi Gestetner suggested, they could study it but they’re corrupt.
It looks like Drs. Fauci and Walensky will have to stop ignoring natural immunity. There is no money in natural immunity as is the case with therapeutics.

Yossi Gestetner tweeted that they are either vaccine fanatics or want jobs lined up like Dr. Gottlief. [Either way, that’s corruption.]


1 COMMENT

  1. Any agency which ignores an important part of the science is not credible, and it will never be credible. These are some of the biggest criminals in history. Every day these crimes go on wounds history. The US government is not recoverable. They are more likely to spy on me for these posts than to respect people’s health and rights.

