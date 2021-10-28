Johns Hopkins Study Will Force TV Doctors & Biden to Look at Natural Immunity

















Dr. Markary announced that his Johns Hopkins team is leading a long-term study of natural immunity because the NIH and CDC are not doing it. They have $50 billion and 30,000 employees and yet can’t seem to conduct one of the most important studies we need to be done to inform the public.

“As people continue to ask if natural immunity is durable, public health officials continue to say “we don’t know”. Well, study it! Our health agencies continue to fail us time and time again. In the next several weeks, we’ll find out the results of our Hopkins study,” Dr. Markary wrote on Twitter.

As Yossi Gestetner suggested, they could study it but they’re corrupt.

It looks like Drs. Fauci and Walensky will have to stop ignoring natural immunity. There is no money in natural immunity as is the case with therapeutics.

My Johns Hopkins research team is leading a long-term study of natural immunity because the NIH and CDC are not doing it. They have $50 billion and 30,000 employees and yet can’t seen to conduct one of the most important studies we need done to inform the public. — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) October 27, 2021

Yossi Gestetner tweeted that they are either vaccine fanatics or want jobs lined up like Dr. Gottlief. [Either way, that’s corruption.]

Sure they can conduct it. They don’t want to because they are either vaccine fanatics or want jobs lined up for them within months of leaving government like @ScottGottliebMD who landed on pfizer’s board within months of leaving his post as FDA Commissioner. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 28, 2021

I had COVID-19 last year October and took blood work for antibodies last week. I still have robust numbers. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 28, 2021

