Joke of a Conservative Joe Walsh Runs on the Bash Trump Ticket

Once upon a time, stupid Joe Walsh was a tea party favorite but he became a one-time representative when people realized what a fraud he is. Joe Walsh is a vicious Trump basher who has pretty much nothing else to say.

How does a person pretend to be a conservative and run to keep Trump out of the presidency and help Socialists win? This will end up being a permanent win by Socialists. They almost have Texas, and with it, the nation.

The hard left is thrilled.

Friends, I’m in. We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me… join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. Let’s show the world we’re ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

He’s brave??? Does he even know the meaning of the word? He also says President Trump is unfit, but, truth be told, Walsh is fully unfit. The only reason he is running is to get a Socialist Democrat elected. That makes him the biggest joke of the century. He isn’t brave, he is brainless but he does have balls.

Trump is not Christ but he is trying to save us. We are on the verge of losing our country you stupid fool Joe. There are two other ‘Republican’ nutjobs running — the far-left libertarian Weld and the guy who ran off with his tootsie and pretended he was on a camping trip or something are running.

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh will primary Trump: “I’m going to run for president.” “No surprise: We’ve got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up.”

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/w5e5YbSb5A — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2019

Soros babe, Neera Tandem is excited about it.

Thanks Neera. You and I agree on this: Donald Trump is a narcissistic con man who is unfit to be President. https://t.co/nXkUOX2rJ5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

Scarborough is into it.

Apollo Creed got the warning:

“I don’t want you messing around with southpaws, they do everything backwards!”@WalshFreedom may not be Rocky, but he’s a political southpaw who, like Trump, has never been constrained by Marquis of Queensbury rules.

Could get interesting. https://t.co/4t04zR3cty — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 25, 2019

Of course, Kellyanne’s crazy, obese husband is happy, happy, happy.

Mark Sanford is a solid conservative. But he wants to talk about fiscal craziness and spending that’s out of whack. @WalshFreedom wants to talk about Trump’s craziness and the fact we have a president who’s out of whack. That’s the big difference. https://t.co/rVvfKeScVn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 25, 2019