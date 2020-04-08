Jon Karl set up the Trump Administration

You might have noticed that the media is in a rage over President Trump calling Jon Karl ‘third-rate’ at a coronavirus briefing. Karl leads the White House Press Corps Association.

What they don’t tell you is what preceded President Trump’s response. The administration and President, in particular, were set up.

Admiral Giroir and President Trump immediately saw the set up for what it was — another smear.

Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm put together a survey of hospital administrators from March 23 to March 27. Grimm’s report was titled “Hospital Experiences Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

She was supposed to give the survey to the coronavirus task force members which includes Assistant Secretary for HHS Admiral Brett Giroir. It also includes Drs. Birx and Fauci. Instead, she gave it to the hate-Trump media.

The report was only a survey and much more should have been done before it was released. Which administrators did Grimm give the survey to and was it a fair representation, are two questions we have off the bat.

Karl, who is in charge of press pool questions, made sure the leaked report was brought up – by him and others as he played innocent.

This is the question and the reaction by the President who smelled a rat:

And look at the exchange between Dr. Fauci and Jon Karl at the end. Karl saluted Dr. Fauci and Fauci gave him a thumbs-up: