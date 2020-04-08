Jon Karl set up the Trump Administration

You might have noticed that the media is in a rage over President Trump calling Jon Karl ‘third-rate’ at a coronavirus briefing. Karl leads the White House Press Corps Association.
What they don’t tell you is what preceded President Trump’s response. The administration and President, in particular, were set up.
Admiral Giroir and President Trump immediately saw the set up for what it was — another smear.
Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm put together a survey of hospital administrators from March 23 to March 27. Grimm’s report was titled “Hospital Experiences Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
She was supposed to give the survey to the coronavirus task force members which includes Assistant Secretary for HHS Admiral Brett Giroir. It also includes Drs. Birx and Fauci. Instead, she gave it to the hate-Trump media.
The report was only a survey and much more should have been done before it was released. Which administrators did Grimm give the survey to and was it a fair representation, are two questions we have off the bat.
Karl, who is in charge of press pool questions, made sure the leaked report was brought up – by him and others as he played innocent.
This is the question and the reaction by the President who smelled a rat:
And look at the exchange between Dr. Fauci and Jon Karl at the end. Karl saluted Dr. Fauci and Fauci gave him a thumbs-up:
I wonder if there are any “real” reporters left in the world today. Those attending the President’s briefings everyday are all rank amateurs and really shouldn’t be admitted. Jon needs to have his credentials pulled.
Grimm had no right to release government information to the press without approval. She is an inspector, not a public relations manager or press secretary. She must be fired.
Regarding Fauci, he has been well exposed now by examining his incorrect and inconsistent statements. He holds much leverage now in reopening the USA. He is in a similar position to Sessions and Barr when they deliberately failed the nation.
My first inclination is: Get rid of press briefings and have the p[resident speak directly to the people. We don’t need contortionist interpretations and biased reporting from word warping journalists. However; Watching them ask their inane questions and making their insidious attempts at “gottcha” questions does give the public an upfront view of what complete and utter jackasses many of them are.The last thing we need during this time of crisis and great concern is the undermining of the truth. by the knaves of a malignant malevolent media. Get rid of the Jon Karl contaminated obstructionist.
I hope that the President saw that clip of the thumbs up from Fauci. It looks like he was in on it. Check his correspondence and communications to see how much he has been colluding with the media to undermine Trump.
Wait a minute… Are we not supposed to be petrified with fear? Is that not their goal, so they can foist their vile agenda on us?
From my perspective, this entire fiasco reeked of over-reaction and purposeful subjugation of the world under the guise of the advice of the “experts” trotted out in front of us. Regardless of whether the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus was accidentally or purposefully put out in the world, it is being used to further the socialist/communist/Marxist ideology of government being the solution to all things. We, the people of the U.S. of A. need to put an end to this nonsense and approach this Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus more sensibly.
On a side note, anecdotally, a district in Northern Italy found the infection rate is higher than thought. During a blood drive they found around two-thirds of blood donors were infected with the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus but were asymptomatic. With this aspect in mind, it may be that the “quarantine” is useless for the general public and we should be focusing on the treatment and cure.
The Grimm Reaper needs to be fired. She overstepped her bounds in a deliberately contrived act of obstructionist malfeasance. … As for Dr. Fauci what I saw was not a thumbs up but the cocking action of a gun at the perpetrator of this dangerous breech of protocol…Watch it again. The doctor is a medical professional not a politician his views, whether one agrees with him or not are based on his background in his field and the information he has, unfortunately for all of us the information is inconclusive as to how many actual deaths are from this virus, how many people are carriers that show mild or no signs of it, and the overt duplicity of the Chinese government and WHO. We are all doing the best we can under these circumstances. Our health care professionals, first responders, and so many others are doing a phenomenal job while risking their own health and lives.This deadly virus is non partisan, and at this time it is important that we all stand together as Americans. God’s Speed to all of you. Keep the Faith and Pray.
One character trait the media probably will never exhibit is praising certain people. I doubt I could find it but, a video showed a “cleaning crew” getting long applause from nurses and others as they walked out. THEY knew who the important ones were. Was there ever any attention paid to these workers in the past, but at this time they are likely the Most important. Our society is full of the under-appreciated. How many really and truly appreciate the lowly garbage men. They are paid very little yet have one of the most important jobs in the country. Imagine a country without THEM. We have a country that ONLY honors the “professionals”. It was Trump who FIRST placed emphasis on very important jobs such as plumbers, electricians etc. So tell ME who is the “man of the people”. Sure as hell not these instigators in briefings.
We have been under attacks of war,And the enemy goes on without reprisal. Why is that? We know who the enemy is..We just have to start treating them as such.
Because we have these things in our country, that have infiltrated our government, and interpret the constitution in whatever way they believe will help them in their cause. Their cause is the destruction of the only free nation on Earth, and control of the people and their money. These things are known as democRats and are truly the enemy within. We need to purge the country of this destructive and malevolent force at every election. They don’t care about you or me or anyone that may stand in their way. They were emboldened by the last interloper to infiltrate our government, (obummer), and the main stream media, who seem to be getting paid off by our enemies to flood our country with fake news/propaganda. Yes, the democRat party is much like the Nazi party of 1930’s & 40’s Germany. All the fake outrage when the president does something good for America, is all anyone needs to see. All the BS during the impeachment farce was quickly and appropriately dismissed as BS, because that’s all democRats have now. President Trump has exposed the rats involvement in the country’s affairs and poses a threat to their supposed stranglehold on our government. Luckily, he’s a man of strength, integrity, courage and wisdom, and so far has fought back for us citizens. We need about 20 more years of this type of president that fights for our country, not propping up third world hellholes until they are a bigger threat than anyone.
Why hasn’t there been even ONE question on the arrests by different states. A Colorado man was arrested and handcuffed in front of his 6 yr. old daughter while playing T-ball in an EMPTY park. Police fine people $1000 for “sitting” in their cars watching the sunset. But Ne’er a word from the press. But states WILL release hundreds, if not thousands, onto the streets. I really hope some of these “victims” will fight the charges and take it to the Supreme Court if necessary.