Jon Voight: ‘Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln’

Jon Voight released a two-part video praising the President, calling him the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. As an actor in Hollywood, that takes courage. The fact that it takes courage is sad for America and a testament to the fascism in Hollywood.

“Let us stand with our president. Let us stand for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America,” he said.

“Our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correctly. Don’t be fooled by the political left because we are … witnessing triumph.”

Twitter had a few trending topics mocking him and the President. Some were very vicious.

Voight, Angelina’s dad, does this at least once a year. He’s talked about the danger the Democrat party is presenting with their destruction and lies. In another tape he said the President is doing such a good job every day and the news is not representing it. The country is in deep trouble he believes.

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Jon Voight cares about America and won’t be silenced. There are things about President Trump that really frustrate me, starting with the border and ending with some of the things he says. But, and it’s a big ‘but,’ he is doing a good job every day, especially with the economy. He’s lifting up minorities since they are now getting jobs in greater numbers. He does good things for the common man daily and that is all ignored by the fake media.

The country is in better shape than it was under the Marxist Obama and he is doing a better job than George W. Bush. He’s a true American who is trying to return the massive, overly powerful bureaucracy to its rightful subordinate place and turn it over to the people.

He’s fighting for America against communists, socialists, globalists who seek to destroy America at grave personal risk. His salary, and that of his family, goes to great causes. This is a man who should be admired as he stands up to whatever slings and arrows are aimed at him. President Trump has tremendous courage.

I will proudly vote for President Trump in 2020.