Provably Corrupt Adam Schiff Has a Challenger for His Seat

Far-Far-left California Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff, a congenital liar, has been exposed recently in the Twitter Files for extensive corruption. He weaponized the government against political opponents.

He now has a challenger for his seat in Congress.

According to a new report, actor Ben Savage, well-known for his role as Corey Matthews on the ABC series “Boy Meets World,” is preparing to run for Schiff’s seat.

Just the News reports:

Federal Election Commission forms filed this week indicate Savage is preparing to mount a run for California’s 30th Congressional District, which Schiff has controlled since 2001.

Schiff has not indicated any plans to retire from that seat, meaning the two could end up squaring off in a primary, though Schiff himself has indicated he is possibly considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Savage ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

Schiff was considering a run for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat until Democrat Katie Porter announced her intentions to run for the seat.

Katie Porter announced last week that she would seek Feinstein’s seat. Feinstein is 89, and many expect her to retire and not seek re-election.

Porter would likely be more popular than Schiff.

Schiff’s role in Russiagate and his constant lies are probably going to be investigated by the new Republican House majority.

Last week, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) gave an interview on Fox News’ “Morning with Maria” where he discussed recent findings that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knowingly lied when he pushed the Russia Hoax narrative that Russians influenced the presidential election in 2016.

Murphy also mentioned Eric Swalwell’s repeated lies.

He called for an ethics investigation and said congress members should not be able to lie to Congress. It will likely happen.

Adam Schiff openly and repeatedly lied to the American public. The House Intelligence Committee is no place for politics. I’m going to restore it to its original role of keeping our country safe. pic.twitter.com/M3i0ZGTaD5 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 15, 2023

