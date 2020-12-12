United kicks family off plane over toddler’s improper mask-wearing

A couple and their baby were kicked off a United flight because the toddler would not keep her mask on. They tried to get it on her ears. It wasn’t as if they were resisting. The family is banned from United forever, according to the little girl’s mother.

The father held the mask on her face, and the pursers still wouldn’t allow them to remain on the plane. The host called it “non-compliance.”

The family’s bags and the car seat were sent to New York without them.

United‘s motto: Fly the Friendly Skies!

Watch:

