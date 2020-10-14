Josh Hawley’s letter to the FEC about Twitter, Facebook’s election interference

Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the FEC today questioning Twitter’s and Facebook’s censorship on NY Post articles about Hunter and Joe Biden. He believes it possibly violates financial election law benefitting Joe Biden.

The article, Hawley states, contains evidence “that would directly contradict Joe Biden’s claim that he has ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.'”

He referenced Twitter banning the discussion of the articles and Facebook reducing distribution.

Aside from censoring core political speech, he believes it violates the law against contributing to a political campaign.

The senator asks for “immediate action” given the timing, so close to the election.

These Tech Giants must laugh at Americans. The Congress, President, no one can stop them.

This is the exact same thing they did with Wikileaks. However, if you follow Judd Legum’s reasoning, you might believe the story is fake. We can’t say.

If I remember correctly, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were the first to demand censorship.

