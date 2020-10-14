Josh Hawley’s letter to the FEC about Twitter, Facebook’s election interference

Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the FEC today questioning Twitter’s and Facebook’s censorship on NY Post articles about Hunter and Joe Biden. He believes it possibly violates financial election law benefitting Joe Biden.

The article, Hawley states, contains evidence “that would directly contradict Joe Biden’s claim that he has ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.'”

He referenced Twitter banning the discussion of the articles and Facebook reducing distribution.

Aside from censoring core political speech, he believes it violates the law against contributing to a political campaign.

The senator asks for “immediate action” given the timing, so close to the election.

My letter to the FEC re ⁦@Twitter⁩ ⁦@Facebook⁩ potential violation of federal election law pic.twitter.com/EhOMlj8jzX — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 14, 2020

These Tech Giants must laugh at Americans. The Congress, President, no one can stop them.

This is the exact same thing they did with Wikileaks. However, if you follow Judd Legum’s reasoning, you might believe the story is fake. We can’t say.

This is what they tried at the start of the Wiki email dump — claiming the contents were probably not real. https://t.co/iL4AFzHxOM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020

If I remember correctly, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were the first to demand censorship.

It’s fair to say @ggreenwald and I aren’t exactly ideological birds of a feather. But on this he is EXACTLY right.#EndBigTechCensoship https://t.co/Pa8dG687qH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2020