Twitter purge of Republicans grows

M. Dowling
Twitter claims it’s purging people sharing the Hunter-Joe article because it violates their hacking rules. However, when President Trump is hacked, like over his tax returns, no such purge ensues.

In other words, they are lying.

As we reported earlier, the President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was locked out of her account over the NY Post Biden story. The NY Post itself is locked out of its account. Twitter is shutting down the free press, literally.

The Newsbusters editor was locked out, apparently for an innocuous tweet:

OANN reporter Jack Posobiec was locked out for sharing memes:

Actor James Woods was locked out his girlfriend reported:

Remember when Jack said Twitter is a public square and they don’t censor?

SHUT TWITTER DOWN! FACEBOOK TOO!

