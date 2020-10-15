Twitter purge of Republicans grows

Twitter claims it’s purging people sharing the Hunter-Joe article because it violates their hacking rules. However, when President Trump is hacked, like over his tax returns, no such purge ensues.

In other words, they are lying.

As we reported earlier, the President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was locked out of her account over the NY Post Biden story. The NY Post itself is locked out of its account. Twitter is shutting down the free press, literally.

The Newsbusters editor was locked out, apparently for an innocuous tweet:

I asked @CurtisHouck why his Twitter account was locked: “I posted the NY Post story as screencaps with the caption “Nothing to see here.” That was it! Absolutely incredible. They won’t even let me send screencaps of my suspension in DMs, claiming an “error” has “occurred.” — Rikki Ratliff (@rikkiratliff) October 14, 2020

OANN reporter Jack Posobiec was locked out for sharing memes:

BREAKING: Jack Posobiec has been locked out of Twitter for sharing Hunter Biden memes. pic.twitter.com/q189hrY7qG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2020

BREAKING: @JackPosobiec is currently locked out of his account because he posted a funny meme about some guy who was trending on Twitter all day 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fxbGGQHf4k — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 14, 2020

Actor James Woods was locked out his girlfriend reported:

Please let people know @RealJamesWoods is presently locked out for sharing screen grabs of the @nypost article about #HunterBiden. pic.twitter.com/osWredEruq — Sara Miller (@Millerita) October 14, 2020

Remember when Jack said Twitter is a public square and they don’t censor?

Flashback #2: @Jack repeatedly tells Congress that Twitter is a “public square” [Breitbart supercut] pic.twitter.com/ZlsgoGvPJ1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020

SHUT TWITTER DOWN! FACEBOOK TOO!