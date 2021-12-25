Journalist Files a Very Important 1st Amendment Lawsuit Against Twitter

U.S. journalist Alex Berenson filed a lawsuit against Twitter, accusing the company of violating his first amendment right by suspending his account while acting ‘on the behalf of the federal government’ and Joe Biden’ when it banned his account.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter and prominent skeptic of numerous pandemic mandates, was banned from Twitter over a tweet in which he stated that COV vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus. That’s true, but that was at a time when Joe Biden was lying about it and saying it prevents transmission and infection.

The independent journalist recently authored an opinion piece at Fox News that explains that Twitter is likely to only become worse now that former CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down.

“Twitter’s censorship is selective, enforced against conservative political leaders with views distasteful to the woke elite in Silicon Valley—and against independent journalists like me, who have raised questions about our response to COVID that public health authoritarians cannot tolerate,” Berenson writes.

He also points out how they continue to ban Donald Trump, although he is exonerated, to warp the political flow of information. Yet, terrorists like the Taliban can speak freely.

Berenson has relentlessly reported on COVID-19 and he’s been right only to be taken down from Twitter with the lie that his information is incorrect.

Big Tech censorship is a direct threat to Americans’ ability to have a free and open conversation about critical matters that directly affect them. It is long past time for independent and citizen journalists to address this warped media landscape and to rectify it for the benefit of all free citizens and on behalf of the public good.

Alex Berenson filed a lawsuit that will address the wrongs. It’s a very important lawsuit.

