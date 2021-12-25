UN Might Hire the Terrorist Taliban to Guard Their Facilities

But then this raises the question (and deeply awkward, ironic situation) of the proposed payments constituting a violation of existing US and UN sanctions.

Of course, the UN is claiming it would not, while without doubt now trying to find legal loopholes around the situation, such as ensuring the funds do not flow through official Taliban leadership and departments, but are [paid] out directly to the guards stationed at UN facilities.

The UN will get away with it because no one really cares about the law. They just want to dump Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Even Brandon’s disastrous pullout seems to be ignored or “forgotten”.