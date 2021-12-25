UN Might Hire the Terrorist Taliban to Guard Their Facilities

The UN is considering hiring the wretched creatures of the Taliban to defend its facilities. That is not satire.
Reuters reported: The United Nations is proposing to pay nearly $6 million for protection in Afghanistan to Taliban-run Interior Ministry personnel, whose chief is under U.N. and U.S. sanctions and wanted by the FBI, according to a U.N. document and a source familiar with the matter.
The UN is concerned about the security of its building in Kabul. Instead of sending a peacekeeping force, they will bribe the gangsters to not destroy their facility.
The UN claims they have to do it because the Taliban are running out of money and can’t pay the guards. Maybe they should sell all the military equipment Biden left for them.