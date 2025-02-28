Joy Behar: Elon Musk Wasn’t Born Here, He’s a Foreign Agent

Joy Behar doesn’t consider Elon Musk an American because he wasn’t born in the country. Meanwhile, she thinks every criminal who pours across our borders is a new American who should get to stay.

About deportations, she said recently, “And what better way to unify the country than by ripping families apart and punishing anyone who doesn’t fall in line.”

She knows the goal is to deport the criminals.

Here she is bashing Elon because he has only been a citizen for 22 years. She is labeling him an enemy of the United States.

The View’s Joy Behar: “Elon Musk… He was not born in this country. He’s this foreigner, foreign agent. An enemy of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/C2Mym4TOu9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 27, 2025

