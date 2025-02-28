Sec. Zeldin Plans a 65% Cut, “We Don’t Need Your Money!”

Secretary Zeldin plans a 65% cut in staffing and funding. He said, “We don’t want your money. We don’t need it.”

Sec. Zeldin told Rob Schmitt on his show that he doesn’t want all the money Congress appropriated:

EPA spent tens of billions of dollars in 2025. We need to be spending tens of billions of less dollars. My message to Congress is, don’t give the EPA all the money that you gave the EPA in 2024. I don’t want it. We don’t need it. The American taxpayer needs it. That’s our message to Congress. I have zero tolerance for any waste and abuse, and I want EPA to be operating as efficiently as possible. That means looking at grants and contracts, travel expenditures, real estate, footprint and staff, too. We’re looking at everything.

Rob Schmitt:

Yeah, you started this investigation after the after this video came out that showed this guy talking about how they’re throwing gold bars off the Titanic and all this money that they had just, you know, sent out right at the very end there, just to get it to people and all of the waste, the disgusting behavior of government, and then the 2 billion that went to this group attached to Stacey Abrams. I mean, how sinister does that money look?

Sec. Zeldin:

Self dealing, conflicts of interest, a lack of qualifications, and on top of it, it was done in a way where EPA was deliberately tying its hand behind its back to limit oversight. What you just referenced with regards to that Stacey Abrams linked NGO, as you pointed out, a brand new NGO that only received $100 in 2023, and then they get $2 billion in 2024 [Stacey Abrams group]? I read the grant agreement on page seven. It gives the NGO 90 days to complete a training called How to develop a budget. If they need to complete a training called How to develop a budget, how do you give them $2 billion?

I’ll give you another example. The director of this fund, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, gave his former employer $5 billion, and you just pointed out someone else who served on the White House Environmental Justice Council giving an entity that she’s serving as CEO $20 million even after, over the course of the prior three years, they only received two or $3 million. I think that this is something that the entire scheme should be looked at and investigated as criminal.

Stacey must go to prison for the $2 billion scam of American taxpayers.

Stacey Abrams is corrupt.

