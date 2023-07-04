Joy Reid Had High Grades & SATS, Claims She’s Affirmative Action

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

MSNBC host JoyAnn Reid claimed, “I got into Harvard only because of Affirmative Action. I went to a school no one had ever heard of … I didn’t go to Exeter or Andover … That’s how I got there, that’s how … Justice Jackson got there. It’s how Clarence Thomas got there.”

She also said that she had high SATs and great grades, so why did she need affirmative action? Harvard went looking for her and recruited her. Reid earned her way into the school, so how is she affirmative action?


