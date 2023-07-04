White House Evacuated After ‘Unknown Substance’ Cocaine Found

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

The White House was evacuated on Sunday after finding an “unknown substance” that a DC fire crew said is cocaine hydrochloride.

People were running around in Hazmat suits. The Fire Department, police, Secret Service, and FBI were all involved. They even closed the roads. Mysteriously, not much was said in the media. You’d think it would have been a bigger media story.

The cocaine was found near the executive wing.

You probably didn’t even hear that the substance found was cocaine. The cocaine showed up shortly after Hunter attended a state dinner: Hunter is Joe’s ne’er-do-well, former crackhead son (hopefully former crackhead). There is no evidence it was Hunter’s cocaine, but you can’t blame people for wondering or joking about it. This is the man who took hooker expenses off his taxes.

Hunter is taping himself, speeding at 172 mph, smoking crack, heading for Vegas prostitutes.
The media says it’s a nasal spray. However, there is a recording: saying it is cocaine hydrochloride, which is mainly used to get high. Although it can go up the nose too.

Also, the link for the recording above is at OpenMHZ. Furthermore, the DC fire crew said it was cocaine. So it’s probably not someone’s nasal spray; it’s probably a bag of cocaine to get high.

It’s a local anesthetic. That’s a random item you might find around the White House, a bag of local anesthetic that happens to be cocaine. There are better anesthetics like Propofol. Cocaine’s main use is recreational.

A Secret Service spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said that the substance is undergoing further testing to determine what it is, and there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House.

I would check with Hunter first.

Hunter Biden smoking his crack pipe.

How long does it take to figure out it’s cocaine? Minutes?

The media is suspiciously lowkey. You’d think it would be bigger news. Liberals are saying nothing, which is unusual. When baby powder was sent to a congressman, it was big news. We all know why they won’t talk about it. They don’t want anyone saying it’s Hunter’s. Hunter spends a lot of time with Dad.

Just another typical day at the White House.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
11 seconds ago

Change it now from White House to Crack House. Happy 4th of July? Think not. To me, today is Tuesday.

