NBC News on DEI/CRT Neo-Marxist Ideology Under “Attack”

NBC News reported on the loss of DEI positions. Anything trying to dismantle them is described as an attack.

They think the programs that flourished after George Floyd died will be dialed back in 2025.

This year saw the rise in prominent figures like Elon Musk and Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, among others, who vocally pushed against DEI initiatives. Major companies, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Ford, and Toyota, heeded the calls and dialed back their DEI programs, particularly after social media-driven campaigns by influencers like Robby Starbuck.

Meanwhile, Utah, Alabama, and Iowa joined Florida and Texas by banning DEI offices in their public universities, and three more states — Idaho, Kansas, and Indiana — barred colleges from requiring diversity statements in hiring and admissions.

Musk said on his social media platform, X, “DEI is just another word for racism.” As a senator, Vice President-elect JD Vance co-introduced the Dismantle DEI Act in June, saying DEI “is a destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division.”

It is hateful and racist. It’s racist against whites, Christians, Americanism, and often Jews.

The other side thinks the opposition is anti-black and racist.

Rooting It Out

As NBC said, it will take a Herculean effort to root it out. It’s embedded everywhere in schools, entertainment, and businesses. It wasn’t Biden doing this, but he was the puppet. It’s likely Barack Obama was behind it. DEI is Marxist like Obama.

DEI teaches the American flag stands for hatred and racism. That’s just an example. The goal is to dismantle all traditional institutions, claiming they are all systemically racist.

Nika White, whose company specializes in DEI, said opposition is rooted in anti-black racism under the guise of meritocracy or colorblindness. People don’t understand the “systemic barriers” that “marginalized” people go through.

Black people have been told for a very long time that they are victims.

Some proponents like JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon will not give it up. He’s committed to it.

This DEI/CRT instructor describes herself as a fat femme queer binary. She teaches that all whites are “racist demons.”

The @washingtonpost has published 10 articles attacking my work and playing language games with critical race theory. But they cannot hide the truth: CRT is a reductive, neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide us into “oppressor-oppressed,” then subvert the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Js5kq6axhM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 24, 2021

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email