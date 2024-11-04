PA: Mail Ballots with Missing or Wrong Dates Won’t Be Counted

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with a Democrat majority, once again declared on Friday that mail ballots returned with missing or incorrect dates will not be counted.

According to KRON4, the Republican National Committee filed an emergency appeal to ensure that officials do not leverage the decision by a lower court finding such disqualifications violate the state constitution.

In a September special election, the 3-2 ruling concerned 69 misdated and undated ballots. That election’s result was not in doubt either way. It’s the principle.

The court’s unsigned order says the lower ruling “shall not be applied to the November 5, 2024 General election.”

Justice Kevin Dougherty wrote that he condemned the lower court’s ruling, saying they “repeatedly have taken the bait” despite past warnings.

“To reiterate the point once more: we said what we meant, and we meant what we said.

The lower court is trying to nullify the state Supreme Court decision or the less-than-honest operatives are trying to, or both.