Judge blocks certification of Pennsylvania results

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia McCullough, on Nov. 25, ordered state officials not to certify the results of the 2020 election until her court holds a hearing on an election contest on Nov. 27.

She also blocked the certification of all the other election results.

It’s a big case. Pennsylvania violated their own state constitution on mail-in voting.

“To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday,” the judge wrote in her order (pdf).

“Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing.”

Republican lawmakers and candidates brought the lawsuit against the Commonwealth, Governor Wolf, Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The complaint states that the vote-by-mail statute violates the state’s constitution. Politicians and judges can’t overturn laws, but that is what they did.

The plaintiffs include Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate Wanda Logan.

This mess was brought to you by Hillary’s lawyer, Marc Elias. He called the Republicans’ lawsuit “shameful” on Twitter on Nov. 21.

President Donald Trump responded to Elias, writing: “This is not at all frivolous. It is brought on behalf of one of the most respected members of the United States Congress who is disgusted, like so many others, by an Election that is a fraudulent mess. Fake ballots, dead people voting, no Republican Poll Watchers allowed, & more!”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro responded to the order, saying that it doesn’t affect the Nov. 24 appointment of electors.

Boockvar and other state officials will appeal McCullough’s decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (pdf), the Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Boockvar case is possibly heading for the Supreme Court, and, while a long shot, it could decide the election.