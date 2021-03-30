Juan Williams is extremely annoying but outdid himself on The Five









Juan Williams is a tool of the far-Left and the White House. He’s a human talking point and extremely annoying. He was especially annoying on The Five when he made excuses for the two young girls who tried to hijack the 66-year-old Pakistani Uber Eats’ driver’s car. They caused his death.

“They were just looking to have a joy ride,” Juan said.

Actually, the girls were armed and tased him while he was driving, causing an accident that killed him.

They didn’t leave the scene because they couldn’t find their cellphone. The two girls, ages 13 and 15, sound fairly heartless.

How does Juan know they didn’t intend to do exactly what they did? Would he defend two teen white girls who did the same thing.

“I don’t think they intended to kill anybody. They were looking to have a joy ride. It went went way wrong, way out of control and ended up in a gross tragedy.” — Juan Williams on the carjacking thugs who killed the Uber driver in D.C.pic.twitter.com/lwxSXvao8q — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) March 29, 2021

People in the Twitter sewer were angry with Tucker for speaking the truth.

JUAN WILLIAMS: “I’m gonna tell you something…” TUCKER CARLSON: “You haven’t told me anything actually *laughs* not one thing.”

pic.twitter.com/E1FLfp0eoa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2021

