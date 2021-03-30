Radical VA parents and teachers are under police investigation









The teachers and some parents in a wealthy Northern Virginia school district created a doxing site to go after conservative families in their district who disapproved of the racist critical race theory. These people even went after parents who were neutral about the theory. These radicalized white women appointed themselves as judge, jury, and executioner of their own neighbors.

They are currently under police investigation.

The teachers went full Stasi. They really did, and they broke the law.

