Juanita Broaddrick Calls Out Kellyanne’s “Sleazy Loudmouth” Husband

George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway and father of her children, engages in nothing but anti-Trump porn on Twitter. The man is obssessed with destroying the President and humiliating his wife. He can’t possibly love her and do what he is doing.

The things he says are disgusting. He’s a sick puppy.

After E. Jean Carroll, Elle’s advice columnist accused Donald Trump of rape 23 years ago with her most fantastical story, George jumped on it.

Conway brought up Juanita Broaddrick, who accused President Bill Clinton of raping her in the 1970s, to say that Republicans “would be hypocritical” to believe her and not believe Carroll.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Conway wrote that Carroll’s allegation, publicly spoken for the first time in a new book she has out, is “at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so.”

That is absurd. the 23-year-old Carroll story doesn’t come close to sounding truthful, and why is he comparing it with an unrelated rape?

We are supposed to believe his knowledge of an unrelated case proves he’s an expert on rapes by prominent people.

JUANITA BROADDRICK RESPONDS

Juanita Broaddrick didn’t appreciate it and called him “a Sleazy Loudmouth.”

George Conway is a Sleazy Loudmouth wanting to use my name and credible account of my rape by Bill Clinton to promote his agenda. How disgusting. https://t.co/5GxzilzOtm — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 22, 2019

Conway thinks that because there are so many complaints — 23 in all — that’s evidence enough as if Democrats can’t find 23 lying women.

THE LEFT DOESN’T NEED PROOF, PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE, OR DUE PROCESS

The President said he never met her in his life so one of his media enemies Kyle Griffin posted an old photo of Carroll, Donald and Ivana Trump, and Carroll’s then-husband, TV news anchor John Johnson at an NBC party around 1987.

That is not proof of anything except he — a famous man — was at the same party once in 1987. He is supposed to remember that???

One note: In a new statement from Trump in response to E. Jean Carroll, he claims that he has never met Carroll, but the article includes a photo of “Carroll, Donald and Ivana Trump, and Carroll’s then-husband, television-news anchor John Johnson, at an NBC party around 1987.” pic.twitter.com/1ex00TCb7A — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 21, 2019

SHE WON’T FILE A COMPLAINT

Carroll’s bizarre story won’t end in a police complaint because she doesn’t want to be “disrespectful” to illegal immigrant women who are raped on their trip to America.

Huh?

“I would find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection,” she told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “It would just be disrespectful if I – and mine was three minutes, I’m a mature woman.”

The dirtbags in the media wouldn’t believe Broaddrick but this liar is to be believed. However, social media was supportive of Broaddrick and Kellyanne.