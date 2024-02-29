Judge Blocks Texas Law to Arrest & Deport Illegal Aliens

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction that will block #SB4, Texas’ border security bill, from taking effect next week. The law would authorize Texas authorities to arrest and jail illegal immigrants and allow state judges to order deportations. Texas can appeal. The DOJ, ACLU, and other organizations sued Texas. Link to the order here.

Judge David Ezra of Texas has blocked SB4 immigration law which would criminalize migrant crossings. Ezra was the same judge to rule in removing the floating barriers back in 2023.

Governor Abbott responded.

“Judge blocks Texas law allowing us to arrest & deport migrants. Not worried—this was fully expected. The trial judge said from the bench that this case will be decided by SCOTUS. I agree. Texas has solid legal grounds to defend against an invasion,” Abbott wrote on X.

Biden is visiting Brownsville, and Trump is visiting Eagle Pass today.

NEW: Per CBP sources, internal CBP data reveals the stark difference in activity in the two border locations Trump & Biden will visit today.

Over the last 5 days, Border Patrol in Eagle Pass has apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants.

Over the last 5 days, Border Patrol in Eagle Pass has apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants.

In Brownsville, only 46 apprehensions.

Texas is under invasion—we need to take REAL steps to secure the Texas Border. Gov. Abbott signed #SB4 today, which is a good step in the right direction. I am grateful that attempts to weaken the bill in Dade Phelan's Texas House failed.

The Border Patrol union president told Bill Melugin that the White House never reached out or invited them for Biden’s border visit in Brownsville today. They expect Biden to cite the union’s support for the failed Senate border bill. “Keep our name out of your mouth today,” the union says.

Chinese everywhere. Here are some in this group.

More Chinese nationals amongst the latest busload of migrants that was just released to the street in San Diego moments ago. We've seen dozens of Chinese released here today. More than 21,000 Chinese have been apprehended by Border Patrol in just San Diego sector since Oct. 1st:

We’re flying foreigners into our country.

Isn't Flying them into our country illegal as well.

As tensions grow between the US and China, Chinese nationals are pouring into the country.

We are getting a lot of people from the Congo, but this person explains why they have to rape.

Congolese thinking – Explaining why they rape. An investigative journalist documented a large number of Congo men being invited in by our government, literally all military aged men. (Bill Melugin?) The new face at our Southern border.

