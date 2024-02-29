The FBI Hates White People

The FBI is right on top of the shoplifting problem, and you can rest assured that they aren’t profiling. Notice the blonde, white female models. They could have used an actual photo of a snatch-and-grab. Why did they pick this photo?
Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses. These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country: https://t.co/f0I2gcN9gu pic.twitter.com/d4fMwRuxry
— FBI (@FBI) February 26, 2024
-
Surprised you didn’t go with something like this….♂️ pic.twitter.com/dxTq33gRwz
— Fweedom (@Fweedom5) February 26, 2024
Walgreens in San Francisco. Shoplifters come in and take whatever they want. Is it any surprise that retsilers shutting down and leaving the city? pic.twitter.com/nlJLOCjZnk
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2024
Would you feel compelled to stop these shoplifters?
Most advice would tell you to do nothing pic.twitter.com/3aIx2upJuO
— MAGA Montgomery (@MAGA_Montgomery) February 21, 2024
Here’s what Nashville shoplifters look like. Where’s your photo from? pic.twitter.com/QpdoZ9IiXA
— MakeAmericaSaneAgain (@obiden_sux) February 27, 2024
Damn White Supremacist!!! pic.twitter.com/xMLmwdMXPg
— Pismo (@Pismo_B) February 26, 2024
They just need bread.
I don’t have money, I need some I-Phone bread.pic.twitter.com/dM5EoeY0TA
— Pismo (@Pismo_B) February 10, 2024
I’m not trying to be racist but if Google can’t find a picture or video of a group of teenage White girls looting stores, Why TF is the FBI using it as a visual?https://t.co/UTBM03z7ia
— Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) February 26, 2024
Let’s face it all these photos of the Amish looting are just FBI recruits trying to stir up trouble.