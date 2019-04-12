Judge Compares Trump, Conservative Politicians to KKK and Jim Crow

Carlton Wayne Reeves, 55, is a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. During an address at the University of Virginia, he expressed his intense displeasure with President Trump and conservative politicians for their criticism of the judiciary [there are a lot of left-wing activist judges].

He accused the President of acting like a lawyer for the KluKluxKlan and segregationist senators from the Jim Crow era.

KKK AND JIM CROW

“When politicians attack courts as ‘dangerous,’ ‘political,’ and guilty of ‘egregious overreach,’ you can hear the Klan’s lawyers, assailing officers of the court across the South,” said Carlton Wayne Reeves.

Reeves made the comments at the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was being awarded the law school’s Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal.

“When leaders chastise people for merely ‘us[ing] the courts,’ you can hear the Citizens Council, hammering up the names of black petitioners in Yazoo City, [Mississippi].”

“When the powerful accuse courts of opening ‘up our country to potential terrorists,’ you can hear the Southern Manifesto’s authors, smearing the judiciary for simply upholding the rights of black folk. When lawmakers say ‘we should get rid of judges,’ you can hear segregationist senators, writing bills to strip courts of their power.”

In other words, you can’t criticize the judiciary or you will be called a Klan member. Although we imagine the rules are different for the statist Democrats.

KKK AND JIM CROW LAWS — DEMOCRATS

What is truly ironic is that the Klan members had to be members of the Democrat Party. Jim Crow was the work of Democrats. He mentions George Wallace. Wallace was a racist Democrat. He also mentioned white supremacy in relation to the President and conservative politicians. That is racism, and he’s confused. Racism and stereotyping mostly come from the left.

He also mentions Judge Curiel. The President wondered if Judge Curiel was ruling against him because he’s Hispanic. In fact, the judge ruled with him after that comment on a border issue. That was a wrong thing to say, however, what is questionable is Judge Curiel’s membership in a LaRaza legal association. LaRaza anything is not okay.

We don’t doubt Judge Reeves is a good man but he really is biased and he’s a judge.

Judge Reeves on Trump’s attacks on Judge Curiel: “I heard the words of (US Sen.) James Eastland, a race-baiting politician (from Mississippi) empowered by the falsehood of white supremacy, questioning the judicial temperament of a man solely because of the color of his skin.” pic.twitter.com/VixdUNgWsB — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 12, 2019