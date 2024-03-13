Judge Drops Some Charges Against DJT and 6 Co-Defendants

Among the counts dropped was the ridiculous “find 11,870” votes call. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six counts against six defendants — including three against the former president because the charges weren’t specific enough.

Most of the cases are unaffected, and the prosecutors could refile the dismissed charges. Donald Trump and his 14 co-defendants pled not guilty.

He hasn’t ruled yet on letting Fani Willis continue with the case.

The New York “hush money” case against Donald Trump is slated for trial on March 25. Jack Smith wants the documents case tried on July 8. There is no date yet for the DC case. The attorney for E. Jean Carroll, who doesn’t know when she was raped decades ago and had no evidence of it, wants to sue DJT for a third time because he complained about the outrageous sum he has to pay and mentioned E. Jean.

BREAKING: Six counts in Fani Willis’ indictment against President Trump have been “quashed” by Judge McAfee. pic.twitter.com/Ncg0ZcEhG1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 13, 2024

BREAKING: Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee has dropped six counts in the Georgia criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants, writing: “The lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the… pic.twitter.com/xngpojna0i — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 13, 2024

Related